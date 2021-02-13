India vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma brought up his seventh century in test cricket after skipper Virat Kohli and opened Shubman Gill departed without scoring on the maiden day of the second test.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday brought up his seventh century in test cricket after skipper Virat Kohli and opened Shubman Gill departed without scoring on the maiden day of the second test against England in Chennai.

Opening the innings for India, Sharma kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end. At the time of filing this story, India are three down for 150, with vice captain Ajinkya Rahene assisting Sharma at the other other.

This is the first century by Sharma after nine innings played over the past 15 months. All his centuries have come at homeground and he is the second in the list of players with most centuries at home without scoring one away in the longest format of the game. He earlier shared the spot in the list with former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Sharma is also now the only player to have scored centuries in all formats of the game against four different teams: Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, and England.

In 36 test matches, Sharma has scored 2396 runs (at the time of filing this story) at an average of over 46. Sharma burst forth into national reckoning with the Indian Premier League, and was recognised as a limited-overs specialist early in his career.

England had won the first match against India in Chennai by 212 runs on the back of a double century by skipper Joe Root. India will need to win at least two of the final three tests to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. England, on the other hand, will need to win the series 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 to qualify. Australia will qualify for the finals either if the series is drawn or if England win it 2-1.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja