New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is one of the two Indian players in England, who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection, reported news agency PTI quoting Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) sources.

The sources, however, said that the other Indian player has recovered from the infection, adding that Pant will not travel with the team to Durham as it reassembles for next month's Test series against England.

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," sources told PTI while adding that the 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has tested for the Delta Variant which has led to rising number of cases in England.

Pant, who played a crucial in India's journey to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), was one of those players, who was seen attending a Euro cup match at the Wembley stadium.

The 23-year-old also posted pictures on his social media accounts, where he could be seen with his friends watching the England vs Germany Euro match. However, Pant was criticised by many fans in India for not using a facemask.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has sent an e-mail to the Indian contingent, warning them about the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in England. In his letter, Shah has asked the Indian contingent to "avoid" crowded places.

In fact, Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championships, both of which recently concluded there, reported PTI.

The Indian cricket team had arrived in the UK in June for the final of the ICC WTC against New Zealand and five-match Test series against England. The Test series against England will be starting from August 4. Before teh England series, Virat Kohli's men are expected to play a practice game starting July 20 as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

Following is the complete squad of the Indian team for the 5-match Test series against England:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma