New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following the conclusion of the Test and T20I series between England and India, the focus will move to the one-day international (ODI) series that will begin from March 23. While the T20I and Test series were intriguing, it is expected that the ODI series will be more fascinating as the two best limited-overs sides will clash with each other.

While the fans are expecting a thrilling contest between India and England, they will unlikely see Jofra Archer in the ODI series as the English Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly decided to rest Archer to "manage his workload".

According to a report by Daily Mail, the ECB will take a call over Archer after the fifth and final T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The report claimed that though Archer has shown "no ill effects from an ongoing elbow niggle", the ECB mindful of "over-burdening him unnecessarily" in a year that includes a T20I World Cup and Ashes.

In Archer's place, the Daily Mail report claimed that the ECB might select pacer Jake Ball or leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for the ODI series against India.

Notably, Archer, 25, had also expressed concerns over his elbow and said that he needs to take care of his injury first. "I need to take care of my elbow first before I think about what is going to happen. For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I’m going to the World Cup and the Ashes," Jofra had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England. The three-match ODI series will begin from March 23 with all the matches scheduled to be played in Pune.

India's ODI squad for series against England:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhubneswar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma