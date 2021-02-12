India vs England 2021: Ace pacer James Anderson and all-rounder Dom Bess have been left out of the 12-member squad for the second test against India

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ace pacer James Anderson and all-rounder Dom Bess have been left out of the 12-member squad for the second test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium beginning tomorrow, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Friday.

The visitors have announced four changes for the second test: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Anderson and Bess have made way for Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes. Addressing media, Root said Anderson has been rested for the upcoming match so that he remains completely fit for the final two tests.

"England to make four changes in the final XII. Bess, Anderson, Archer and Buttler miss out. We are giving Anderson best opportunity to be full fit for the last two tests," he said at the press conference, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

Foakes will take the gloves in the final three tests in Buttler's absence, while Jonny Bairstow will likely return to the side as a specialist batsman in the final two tests

England's final XII: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

England had won the first test by 227 runs on the back of a double-century by Joe Root in the first innings. India will need to win at least two of the remaining three matches to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. England, on the other hand, will qualify if they win the series 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0.

Yesterday, the visitors had announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20 International series against India beginning in March, this year. World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the formidable squad that includes Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jonny Bairstow, among other T20 specialists.

