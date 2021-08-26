India vs England 2021: On Wednesday, during India's first innings of the Headingley Test, Virat Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by James Anderson, who has now dismissed him twice in the series so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Over the years, Virat Kohli has emerged as one of the most successful batsmen across formats across all playing conditions. However, the past couple of years have been tough for the Indian captain as he failed to register even a single century across the three formats.

It was expected that Kohli would announce his return to form in this England tour, but it seems like the memories of 2014 have returned to haunt the 32-year-old again.

On Wednesday, during India's first innings of the Headingley Test, Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by James Anderson, who has now dismissed him twice in the series so far.

Anderson had emerged as Kohli's nemesis in the 2014 England tour when he exploited the Indian captain's weakness outside the off-stump. In that series, Kohli had managed to score just 134 runs at an average of 13.40 in 10 innings.

However, Kohli had worked his weakness and showed his class in the 2018 series as scored 593 runs at an average of 58.30 in 10 innings. In that entire series, Anderson had failed to dismiss Kohli and later admitted that the Indian captain was one of the best batsmen he has ever faced.

However, things are not the same for Kohli anymore as his weakness outside the off-stump has been exploited by Anderson again. In his four innings, Kohli has managed to score just 69 runs at an average of 17.25 as the English bowlers continue to bowl outswingers to him.

Several experts, including former India legend Sunil Gavaskar, have pointed out about Kohli's technical problems. Gavaskar, world's first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, also feels that Kohli must consult Tendulkar to sort out his technical issues like he did after the 2014 series.

Gavaskar also feels that Kohli should draw inspiration from Tendulkar's performance against Australia in the Sydney Test in 2004 to return to form. He also said that Kohli chasing deliveries outside the off-stump is worrying.

"He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?," said Gavaskar on air on Wednesday. "[He should] Do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive".

"That is a bit of a worry for me, because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," added Gavaskar.

