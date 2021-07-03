India vs England 2021: Gill's injury is a massive setback for skipper Virat Kohli as his team would face a tough English side in the latter half of this summer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It is almost certain that Shubman Gill will miss the complete five-match Test series against England, beginning in August, thanks to his injury in his left leg. It is expected that Gill's injury would take nearly six to eight weeks to recover. However, the 21-year-old is expected to return for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gill's injury is a massive setback for skipper Virat Kohli as his team would face a tough English side in the latter half of this summer. Gill and Rohit Sharma had established themselves at the top of the order for the Indian team, giving the Men in Blue a solid start.

In seven games they have played together, Gill and Rohit have given their team a solid opening stand, easing the pressure on middle-order. In the ICC WTC Final against New Zealand, Gill and Rohit had scored 62 runs for the first wicket as they looked comfortable against the swing and seam of the Kiwi bowlers.

However, Gill's injury has opened the door for several players, including Mayank Agarwal, in the playing XI. So here's a look at some players who could open with Rohit in the England series:

Mayank Agarwal:

Mayank Agarwal is the first name which names goes through everyone's mind to replace Gill. Mayank had established himself as India's number one opener but a slight decrease in his form opened the doors for Gill. However, cricket experts suggest that Mayank should be given another chance as he has performed exceedingly for India, scoring 1,052 runs at an average of 45.7 with two double tons.

Abhimanyu Easwaran:

Abhimanyu Easwaran is travelling with the team as a reserve player. Experts feel that he should be drafted into the Indian squad immediately. The West Bengal lad has scored over 4,400 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 43.6.

KL Rahul:

KL Rahul had a horrible English tour in 2018 as he was completely exposed by Joe Root's men. However, since then, Rahul has vastly improved and has worked on his technique. He also sought help from former India legend Rahul Dravid. Thus, many experts feel that he should open for India, along with Rohit. The Karnataka batsman has 2,006 runs to his name at an average of 34.58.

Prithvi Shaw:

Though Prithvi Shaw is not a part of the Test squad, media reports suggest that the team management is mulling recalling him for the England series. Shaw was dropped from the Test squad due to flaws in his technique. However, the 21-year-old has worked on this aggressively which was also evident in the first half of the IPL 2021. Shaw has played five Tests, scoring 339 runs at an average of 42.37.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma