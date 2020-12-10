India vs England 2021: The England cricket team will tour India in February next year and play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday jointly announced the fixtures for England tour of India 2021.

The much-awaited series between the two sides will begin with the four-match Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy. While the Chennai will host the first two Tests, the third and fourth Tests will be held in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI and the ECB have also informed that the third Test in Ahmedabad will be played under the lights and will be a pink ball game.

The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series which will begin from March 12 and continue till March 20. All games for the T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad, the BCCI informed.

The last leg of the tour will include the three-match one-day international series. The three ODIs will be played in Pune, beginning from March 23.

Talking about the tour, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said that the series will be played adhering to all safety protocols agreed between India and England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans," the junior Shah said in a press release by the BCCI.

Here is India's complete schedule for England tour 2021:

Test series:

1st Test: February 5-9 in Chennai

2nd Test: February 13-17 in Chennai

3rd Test: February 24-28 (D/N) in Ahmedabad

4th Test: March 4-8 in Ahmedabad

T20I series:

1st T20I: March 12 in Ahmedabad

2nd T20I: March 14 in Ahmedabad

3rd T20I: March 16 in Ahmedabad

4th T20I: March 18 in Ahmedabad

5th T20I: March 20 in Ahmedabad

ODI series:

1st ODI: March 23 in Pune

2nd ODI: March 26 in Pune

3rd ODI: March 28 in Pune

Currently, the Indian cricket team is in Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. While the Australia won the ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the T20I series. The Test series will now begin from December 17.

