London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the first two games of the five-match Test series against India that would begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The 17-member squad would be lead by Joe Root while all-rounder Ben Stokes would be his deputy. The squad includes the duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. However, Jofra Archer, who had sustained an elbow injury before the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has not been selected for the squad.

The squad also sees the return of Haseeb Hameed, who made his international debut against India in 2016. The Nottinghamshire batsman has been scoring runs at the domestic level with many cricket experts calling for his return to the national side.

Ollie Robinson, who was suspended following a Twitter racism row, has also been recalled to the England squad. Robinson received an eight-game ban, five of them deferred, for racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013 that came to light again during the 27-year-old's Test bow against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

"We have selected Ollie Robinson after his seven-wicket Test debut against New Zealand," said England head coach Chris Silverwood, as reported by AFP. "Ollie proved in that Test that he has the ability to replicate his outstanding form in the County Championship at international level and we will continue to work with him to develop his England career".

A look at squads of both teams:

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes (vice captain) and Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma