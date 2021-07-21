Khan will not play the remainder of India Vs County XI warm-up game in Durham, BCCI said on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Avesh Khan, the 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler, cited as the one among top IPL findings for Team India, is likely to be ruled out of Team India for the remainder of India’s tour against England. Avesh Khan sustained a left-thumb fracture on the opening day of India’s warm-up first-class game against County XI in Durham, England. Khan will not play the remainder of India Vs County XI warm-up game, BCCI said on Wednesday.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game," BCCI informed in a tweet.

Khan represented the County XI side after a few of their players went on mandatory isolation for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive people.

"Avesh is not likely to take any further part in the series leave alone this game. It's a thumb fracture. He will not be bowling for at least a month and after that rehabilitation is likely to start. In another three days, the picture is supposed to get clearer," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency .

Avesh Khan, who hails from the city of Indore, got injured while bowling the penultimate delivery of his 10th over during the post-lunch session on Tuesday when he stopped a rasping bowler's back-drive from Hanuma Vihari on reflex with his left hand. Following which, Khan immediately sought medical help.

The 24-year-old has 100 wickets from 26 first-class games and was likely to make his debut with Team India in the 5-match Test series against England.





