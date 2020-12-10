Ahmedabad's Motera Cricket Stadium will host the day-night test between India and England from February 24

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahmedabad's Motera Cricket Stadium will host the day-night test between India and England from February 24, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Inauguration of Gujarat Cricket Association's Indoor Academy for Young Cricketers, Shah informed that the four-match test series between India and England will commence from February 7.

"The first test will start from February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24," Shah said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

The Motera Stadium, which was inaugurated by US President Donald Trump after renovation earlier this year, will also host five T20 International matches between India and England, Shah said.

India is scheduled to play a full-fledged tour of four tests, three One Day Internationals, and five T20Is against England next year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier said. The series will mark the commencement of international cricket in India following a long hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The five T20s against England will serve as a good preparation for India for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India on October-November, next year.

India is currently on tour to Australia for the T20, ODI and Test series. The hosts had won the ODI series 2-1, while the visitors had clinched the T20I series 2-1. The first test match will be played from December 17 in Adelaide.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja