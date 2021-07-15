India vs England 2021: According to reports, three members of the squad, including wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, have been isolated "as a close contact as per the protocols".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In yet another blow to the Indian cricket team in the United Kingdom (UK), the squad's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection. According to reports, three members of the squad, including wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, have been isolated "as a close contact as per the protocols".

"Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully, he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma