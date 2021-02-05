India vs England, 1st Test: The 27-year-old pacer made his home debut in Tests against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after playing 17 overseas games.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday went past legendary cricketer Javagal Srinath to achieve a rare feat in Test cricket as he made his home debut in the longest format of the game. The 27-year-old pacer made his home debut in Tests against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after playing 17 overseas games.

Earlier, this record was held by former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath, who made his home debut in Test cricket after playing 12 overseas games. Interestingly, Srinath is the match referee in the ongoing first Test between India and England.

Here's a look at the players who made played most away Tests for India before making their home debut:

Jasprit Bumrah -- 17 Tests

Javagal Srinath -- 12 Tests

RP Singh -- 11 Tests

Saching Tendulkar -- 10 Tests

Ashish Nehra -- 10 Tests

Bumrah, who made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018, had a glittering start to his career in the longest format of the game. In just 17 Tests, the 27-year-old has become the leading bowler for India, taking 79 wickets at an average of 21.59 and a strike rate of 47.94. Bumrah also has five 5-wicket hauls to his name in Test cricket.

Bumrah's ability to swing the ball both ways despite an awkward action has also impressed cricket pundits and experts who believe that he can the same feat as England's James Anderson and Stuart Board in the longest format of the game.

"He has the potential to reach where Anderson and Broad have. He is a very skilful bowler. He has a funny run-up that people might want to change. But it is what is best for him. If he stays fit, he could make his mark in a big way in all formats. It is just about how hungry he is to achieve success," West Indies legend Courtney Walsh had said earlier while speaking to The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma