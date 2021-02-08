India vs England: With this, Ishant, who made his international debut in 2007, has become the third Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: Ishant Sharma on Monday scripted history after he dismissed England's Daniel Lawrence to claim his 300th Test wicket. With this, Ishant, who made his international debut in 2007, has become the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Ishant, who achieved this feat in his 98th Test, is the sixth Indian overall to take 300 wickets in Test cricket. The other Indians who have taken 300 Test wickets are Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ravichandran Ashwin (382*) and Zaheer Khan (311).

The 32-year-old, who grabbed the limelight for his exploits against former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in 2008, has played 98 Tests, taking 300 wickets at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 61.10.

Ishant, who was initially criticised for his inability to take wickets at crucial times, has also taken 11 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer is also one of the few Indian cricketers who hold a place at the Honours Board in Lords.

Congratulating Ishant, cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "what a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire".

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who played Test cricket with Ishant from 2009 to 2013, also congratulated the lanky pacer on entering the elite club. "Wishing you many more," he said.

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said, "congratulations on 300 test wickets to the workhorse of Indian cricket Ishant Sharma".

Talking about the first Test between India and England, Virat Kohli's men are in a state of bother after getting dismissed for 337 against 578 by the English side. England, however, has not enforced the follow-on and are batting first.

Till the time of filing this story, England have lost four wickets for 98 runs. While Ishant claimed the solitary wicket of Daniel Lawrence, it was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took three crucial wickets to bring India back in the game.

