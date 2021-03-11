India vs England, 1st T20I: While the England team performed miserably in Tests, it is expected that the Three Lions would look to avenge their loss in the shortest format of the game.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After sealing a place in the ICC World Test Championship with a 3-1 win in the four-match Test series against England, the focus will shift to the five-match T20I series between the two sides.

While the England team performed miserably in the recently concluded Test series, it is expected that the Three Lions, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, would look to avenge their loss in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, England are ranked at the top of the ICC rankings in T20Is while India is at the third place. So here's all you need to know about the first T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad:

Head-to-head stats:

India and England have always looked evenly matched whenever they have met each other in T20Is. The two sides have met each other 14 times in T20Is with India and England winning seven games each.

Pitch Report:

Like we saw in the Test matches, due will play a crucial role in the game and is expected to assist the batsmen in the second half of the match. Experts feel that the team batting second will have a higher chance of winning the match.

Weather Forecast:

The weatherman has predicted that the sky in Ahmedabad will remain clear on Friday and the temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XI of both sides:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan (reserve wicket-keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (reserve wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (reserve wicket-keeper) and Jofra Archer.

