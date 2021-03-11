India vs England, 1st T20I: Kohli hinted at the possible combination of the team for the upcoming T20I World Cup and said that Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait for his chances.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper on Thursday revealed that vice-captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings for the team in the first T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a pre-match conference, Kohli hinted at the possible combination of the team for the upcoming T20I World Cup and said that long-time opener Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait for his chances.

"If Rohit plays, then it's simple. KL (Rahul) and Rohit have been performing consistently at the top of the order for us and those two will start," the Indian skipper said.

"In a situation, Rohit takes rest and KL has a niggle or something, Shikhi (Dhawan's nickname in team) obviously comes in as the third opener but the starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will be the ones who will start," he added.

Kohli also spoke about IPL sensation Varun Chakravarthy who has repeatedly failed the fitness tests and gave a clear message that anyone aspiring to play for India should abide by certain fitness standards.

"We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country," Kohli said.

Chakravarthy was first picked for the Australia tour last year but was ruled out due to an injury. He did his rehabilitation at the NCA but hasn't played any national level competitive match and again failed the YoYo (17.1) and 2km (8 minutes) fitness test after Chetan Sharma's committee unexpectedly picked him without any game time.

The Indian skipper also ruled the possibility of a comeback for ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He said that batting all-rounder Washington Sundar has been doing a "good job" for the team and it will be "very difficult" to make a slot for Ashwin.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline, playing in one spot. So (this will not happen) unless Washy has drastically horrible season and things go south for him," Kohli said.

"I mean the question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash, and play him in the team?" he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma