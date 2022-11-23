India vs Bangladesh Third ODI Moved To Chittagong From Dhaka After Protest Threat

India's Mohammad Siraj celebrating a wicket with teammates during the 3rd T20I match against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has moved the third ODI of India's tour to Chittagong from Dhaka after the opposition announced plans for a protest that could choke the capital on match day.

India are slated to tour Bangladesh for three-match ODI series and two Tests, commencing on December 4. Originally, India were scheduled to play the three ODIs at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, a few kilometres away from the capital of Bangladesh.

Now, the two ODIs will be played at the same venue but the final match of the series (on December 10) has been shifted to Chittagong which will also host the first Test of the series.



"Chittagong was originally scheduled to host one Test. We felt there should be an ODI at the venue too," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP on Wednesday.

Jalal refused to comment on whether the protest had caused the late venue change, but newspaper New Age said the board had taken the decision to avoid the rally, quoting an unnamed BCB official.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has staged several huge demonstrations around the country since last month in an effort to force the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other senior members including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and Axar Patel will return to the side after being rested for the New Zealand tour.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.