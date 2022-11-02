IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win If D/L Method Comes In Play In Adelaide

As the match between India and Bangladesh come to halt due to the rain at Adelaide Oval, the winner might be decided by the D/L method.

Currently, Bangladesh are 66/0 in 7 overs and are 17 runs ahead of the D/L par score. It is a clear advantage for Bangladesh if the rain continues but in the condition of a curtailed-match India might have a better chance of shifting the result to their side.

Target for Bangladesh if overs are lost:

19 overs: 177

17 overs: 160

15 overs: 142

12 overs: 112

10 overs: 89

Bangladesh opener Litton Das gave a commanding start to their side as hit 21-ball quickfire half-century, the second fastest in the tournament so far. Das is unbeaten on 59 runs off 26 balls studded with three sixes and seven fours. Najmul Shanto is playing the role of the second fiddle in the game so far. He has scored 16-ball seven runs.

Earlier, India put up a decent target on the scoreboard thanks to the fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 runs while Rahul departed after scoring 50 runs.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field.

Both teams are alive for final four race in the marquee event. India is placed second with four points with two wins and one loss while Bangladesh also got the same results in their three matches. They sit at third spot in Group 2 due to their poor net run rate.

The winner of this match will have a better chance of making it to the knockout stages.