T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN Live Updates: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022:

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against India in their Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

India will look to make things easy for their semifinal qualification when they lock horns against Bangladesh in Group 2 Super 12 clash at Adelaide Oval today.





Both teams are alive for the final four race in the marquee event. India are placed second with four points with two wins and one loss while Bangladesh also got same results in their three matches so far. They sit at third spot in Group 2 due to their poor net run rate.





The winner of this match will have a better chance of making to the knockout stages.





India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed



