T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN Live Updates: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

01:50 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Gets First Wicket!
Hasan Mahmud redeems himself by getting Rohit Sharma out for two runs after dropping his catch in the last over. India 11/1 in 3.2 overs.
01:48 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Big Relief For India
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud drops an important catch of Rohit Sharma at two runs. Taskin Ahmed gave no room to Indian openers to accelerate run scoring. India 11/0 after three overs.
01:44 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: KL Rahul Hits Six!
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gather nine runs from Shoriful Islam's first over. India 10/0 in two overs.
01:38 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Open For India
Taskin Ahmed keeps it tight in the opening over of the powerplay. KL Rahul played five dots balls. India 1/0 after first over.
01:28 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Team India Look To Bat Well, Says Rohit
Rohit Sharma: "We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well."
01:26 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Shakib On Winning Toss
Shakib Al Hasan: "We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing the good things. We can continue working on our batting."
01:14 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Shoriful Islam Comes In Place Of Soumya Sarkar
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
01:11 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Axar Patel Replaces Deepak Hooda
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
01:07 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: India To Bat First!
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against India.
01:02 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates:
Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh greet fans ahead of the clash against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.
#TeamIndia fans #T20WorldCup
12:56 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates: Bangla Tigers Will Stick To Their Winning XI!
Bangladesh probable XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
12:54 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates: Pant Is Likely To Replace Dinesh Karthik!
India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
12:53 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates: Shakib's remark before Ind Vs Ban Clash
Before the clash between India and Bangladesh Shakib made some interesting remarks.
Before the clash between India and Bangladesh Shakib made some interesting remarks.
12:37 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates: Rain Clouds Loom Over Match In Adelaide Oval!
The Super 12 game is at risk of being abandoned due to rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain. "Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h," reads the forecast for Wednesday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.
12:29 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates:
It will the first encounter between India and Bangladesh after their last meet in the bilateral series in 2019. India won the series by 2-1 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
12:23 PM
India vs Bangladesh Updates: Here Are The Players To Watch Out For!
India star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in red-hot form and will look to continue their scoring against Bangladesh.
India star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in red-hot form and will look to continue their scoring against Bangladesh.
11:59 AM
IND vs BAN Updates: INDIA All Set For Bangladesh Clash
Indian team sweat it hard on the ground before their encounter against Bangladesh.
Match-day in Adelaide! #TeamIndia geared up for their 4⃣th match of the #T20WorldCup! #INDvBAN
11:56 AM
IND vs BAN Updates:
Welcome to the live coverage of India's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the match!
