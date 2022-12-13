India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: When And Where To Watch The Match On Tv And Online In India

KL Rahul and Shakib AL Hasan Pose with silverware ahead of the two-match Test series. (Image Credits-BCCI)

India and Bangladesh will now face each other in the first Test match of the two-match series, starting Wednesday. Both the sides will play against each other in the longest format after Bangladesh handed a shock 2-1 defeat to India in a three-match ODI series between the sides.

Ahead of the test, India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 1st Test due to a thumb injury and it is KL Rahul who will be leading the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the entire series. Shami picked up a shoulder injury, while Jadeja is currently recovering from knee surgery.

When will India vs Bangladesh Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Test match be played?

India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Test match start?

India vs Bangladesh Test match will start 8 am IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Test match?

India vs Bangladesh Test match will be streamed live on the Sony Sports Network on the following channels: Sony Sports 5 (English), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil/Telugu) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi).

Matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and will also be available on DD Sports



Squads:

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

India squad: KL Rahul (captain for 1st Test), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini