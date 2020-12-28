India vs Australia 2020: With Pant was encouraging his fellow team members during Australia's second innings, Matthew Wade tried to sledge the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

Melbourne | Jagran Sports Desk: The third day of the second Test between India and Australia had plenty of ups and downs. The day saw 10 batsmen getting themselves out as the match slowly tilted in India's favour.

One of the highlights of day 3 was the friendly banter between Australia opener Matthew Wade and Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant, who scored a quick 29 in India's first innings, has been on top of his voice behind the stumps throughout the second Test.

With Pant was encouraging his fellow team members during Australia's second innings, Matthew Wade tried to sledge the Indian wicket-keeper batsman. "You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen," he was caught on stump-mic saying.

The video of the friendly banter between Pant and Wade was shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter. Watch the video here:

Later, Wade, while speaking to Fox Sports during the tea break, said that Pant "keeps laughing" behind the wickets. "He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much, he’s just always laughing at you. I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian team dominated the day 3 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. The Australians have taken a lead of two runs over India but have lost six wickets. Currently, Cameron Green (17) and Pat Cummins (15) are batting for the Australians.

The Indian bowlers dominated the Australian batsmen throughout day 3. While Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets, rest of the Indian bowlers picked one wicket each.

However, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav suffered an injury on Monday and will undergo scans after he complained of pain in his calf muscle while bowling on day three.

Umesh limped over on completing follow-through during his fourth over following which was taken back to the dressing room. India are already without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami and Umesh's injury is a major blow for the side.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," the BCCI said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma