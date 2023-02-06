India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch AU-W vs IN-W Match Live On TV And Online

THE Indian team will be aiming to put aside the loss of the Tri-Nation series final against South Africa as they take on the Australia in the 4th warm-up match of the Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match be played?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be played on Monday, 6 February.

Where will India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match be played?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

At what time will India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match start?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match might be broadcasted live on ICC.tv.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match might be live streamed on ICC.tv on all streams.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown