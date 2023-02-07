IND vs AUS 2023: Wasim Jaffer Names His Playing XI For Nagpur Test, No Place For Suryakumar Yadav Or Ishan Kishan

The four-match Test series between India and Australia will begin at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the opening game, everyone is keen to know the playing combinations of both the teams especially the hosts playing XI who've some new faces in the squad.

India will look to back their core players in the opening Test of the series against the no.1 ranked mighty Australia. Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead India's opening attack with his deputy KL Rahul while reliable Cheteshwar Pujara and former India skipper Virat Kohli will fill the top-four spots.

India's top order is almost certain with no for any player to penetrate in. However, the only possible change in the top order with Shubman Gill can replace Rahul in the opening slot and the latter can bat down in the order.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has picked his playing XI for the opening Test against Australia where Gill is placed at the no. 5 spot as he backs Rahul for the opening role along with Rohit Sharma.

My India XI for First Test:



1. Rohit (c)

2. KL

3. Pujara

4. Virat

5. Shubman

6. Bharat (wk)

7. Jadeja

8. Ashwin

9. Kuldeep

10. Shami

11. Siraj



Hard to leave out Axar but Kuldeep brings variety as a wrist spinner.



What's your XI? #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2023

KS Bharat will don the wicketkeeping gloves and will make his Test debut in Nagur, as per Jaffer. The veteran cricketer has picked a spinning trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav on the red spoil wicket of Nagpur while Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj will lead India's pace attack.

Taking to Twitter Jaffer said leaving out Axar Patel from the playing XI was hard but Kuldeep being a wrist spinner adds more variety.

"Hard to leave out Axar but Kuldeep brings variety as a wrist spinner," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Both in-form batters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav didn't find any place in Jaffer's playing XI.

Wasim Jaffer's India XI for 1st Test vs Australia: 1. Rohit Sharma (c) 2. KL Rahul 3. Cheteshwar Pujara 4. Virat Kohli 5. Shubman Gill 6. KS Bharat (wk) 7. Ravindra Jadeja 8. Ravichandran Ashwin 9. Kuldeep Yadav 10. Mohammed Shami 11. Mohammed Siraj.