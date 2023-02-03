Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Indian Players Begin Preparations Ahead Of 1st Test Against Australia

UPBEAT Indian side has started their preparation for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, commencing in Nagpur from February 9. The Indian Test squad has assembled in Nagpur for the preparation camp before taking on Australia in the ultimate Test.

Taking to Twitter the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from the camp and wrote," #TeamIndia have begun their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the 1st Test in Nagpur."

In the pictures shared by the BCCI, star batters Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara can be seen batting at nets. Recently married KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were also seen sweating it hard on the ground before the first red-ball game.

Meanwhile, National Cricket Academy (NCA) has cleared Jadeja to participate in the Test series after proving his match fitness.

However, NCA is monitoring Shreyas Iyer's fitness status where the batter is undergoing rehabilitation for his back injury.

The four-Test series Border Gavaskar Trophy is also part of the ICC's World Test Championship and will boost India's hope to cement their place in the final. Currently, India are placed at the second spot behind table-toppers Australia in the WTC standings.

Currently, India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia 2-1 in Down Under in the 2020-21 tour. Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a huge role in that series for India.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Associaton Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.