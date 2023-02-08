'Not Decided Who We Will Go With Shubman Gill Or Suryakumar Yadav: Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Nagpur Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma interacting with head coach Rahul Dravid in a practice session ahead of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

India skipper Rohit Sharma is not revealing his cards ahead of the much-awaited first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The opener is refraining from telling his team combination for the opening game of the four-match Test series.

India have a solid squad for the first two Tests of the series in spite of missing Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. Each spot in the playing XI is highly contested and one such battle is between in-form batters Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

With vice-captain KL Rahul and Rohit confirmed for the opening role, Gill and Suryakumar will face off against each other for the middle-order batter role in the side.

"Shubman (Gill) has been in supreme form. He has scored a lot of big hundreds (in ODIs). On the other hand, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) has shown what he brings to the range, but we have not decided who we will go with," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference when asked about Shreyas Iyer's replacement.

“It is tough. The guys are in good form, pushing for a spot and doing really well, and it is tough to leave some out. We will take brave calls,” he added.

Rohit said the team will be picked after accessing the conditions and the message is clear to the players.

“But it is a good sign overall that all the guys are performing well and in with a chance for selection. But we will see the conditions and pick teams accordingly. Different pitches would need different skillset. The message is clear, we would take horses for course and all options are open," he said.

On missing Rishabh Pant in the series, the skipper said, "We will miss Rishabh Pant but we have guys to fill into he role. We have had a good talk with the batters about their plans and hopefully, we will execute it from tomorrow onwards.”

When asked about spinning combinations for the opening Test, Rohit said all four are equality spinners.

"All four spinners are quality, Jadeja and Ashwin played a lot together, Axar and Kuldeep whenever they have got the opportunity have done well," he said.