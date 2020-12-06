Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the second T20 International against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Australia team has suffered a massive setback as their premier pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn himself from the squad due to a "family illness".

Cricket Australia (CA), however, has not named a replacement for Starc as pacers Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams are already a part of Australia's T20I squad against India.

"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case, Mitch is no exception," head coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family," Langer added.

The 30-year-old senior Australia pacer had also missed the third and final one day international (ODI) against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra due to an injury. He, however, had returned to Australia's squad for the T20I series. Though Starc didn't look at his best in the first T20I as he gave 34 runs and picked just two wickets from his four overs.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch's for the second T20I is also under the radar as the Australian skipper had suffered an injury in the series opener in Canberra on Friday. Australia have already lost opener David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar from the T20I series due to injury.

"A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment. It got progressively worse throughout the game so I'm sure I'll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go," Finch had said earlier when asked about his injury.

If Finch misses the second T20I, it is expected that Steve Smith might lead his side once again. Smith was sacked from captaincy in 2018 after the ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma