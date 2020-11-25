India vs Ausytralia: Many records have also been made by the players of the two teams while playing against each other. There has been more than one veteran in both the teams and the innings played by them are always remembered.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India and Australia have always been arch-rivals to each other when it comes to cricket. The two teams have a long history as some of the best cricketers in the world were produced by the two teams. From Shane Warne to Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli, the list goes on along with the battle between the best.

Many records have also been made by the players of the two teams while playing against each other. There has been more than one veteran in both the teams and the innings played by them are always remembered. For India, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh hold great records in Tests and ODIs against the Kangaroos.

Talking about ODI cricket, Yuvraj Singh has a great record in his name. He is the youngest batsman to score a century in ODI cricket in Australia. Yuvraj Singh had scored a century in ODI cricket on Australian soil at the age of 22 years 41 days and became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century in Australia. Talking about Test cricket, Sachin holds the record for the youngest Indian batsman to score a century in Australia. Sachin did this amazing at the age of 18 years 253 days.

Talking about Yuvraj Singh, he played a total of 41 matches in his ODI career against Australia. In these matches, he scored a total of 981 runs at an average of 27.25. He scored 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries in these matches and his best score in ODIs against the Kangaroo team was 139 runs. At the same time, Sachin is the highest run-scorer against the Australian team in ODIs and scored 3077 runs in 71 matches.

Talking about Test cricket, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in this format for India against Australia. He has scored 3630 runs in 74 innings of 39 matches at an average of 55. He had 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries against the Kangaroo team in his name. Sachin's best score against Australia in Tests is 241 not out.

Posted By: Talib Khan