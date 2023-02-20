India vs Australia: Pat Cummins Returns Home Due To Personal Reasons After Second Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was in Delhi for the ongoing Test series against India, went back to Sydney due to personal reasons. Cummins had to visit his home mid-tour due to a serious health issue in his family. However, the Australian skipper will return to India ahead of the third Test, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Cummins will be back for preparations for the third Test, which is set to be held in Indore starting March 1, after Australia suffered a six-wicket loss in the second Test held in Delhi.

The fast bowler played as the sole quick in the playing eleven in the second Test, but did not bowl in the fourth innings of the match, with India chased down a modest target of 115 with the loss of just 4 wickets and over seven sessions to spare.

Though Cummins is expected to be back in time for the third Test, vice-captain Steve Smith will take the helm in Indore if the team's regular red-ball skipper is unable to play.

After Cummins was selected as the red-ball captain of the Baggy Greens in late 2021, Smith has captained Australia twice. The first time this happened was during the Ashes series in 2021–22, when Cummins was forced to miss the second Test due to a close touch with Covid.

He also missed last year's day-night Test against West Indies after sustaining a quad injury, with Smith stepping up to lead the side in his absence.

Australia is likely to have a fast bowling cover, if needed, even as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are striving to regain full fitness for the Indore Test. Scott Boland and Lance Morris are also still there with the squad. All-rounder Cameron Green is also set to be available for the third Test after missing the first two Tests due to a fractured finger.

Cummins did hint at further changes in the squad as the visitors try to find their way back into the series.

Veteran opener David Warner's fitness will also be monitored closely after he was ruled out of the Delhi Test due to a concussion. He also suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow in the first innings after being struck by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Spinner Todd Murphy, who had a dream debut in the first Test with a seven-for, is also battling a minor side strain. He bowled a total of 24.4 overs in the Delhi Test, including 6.4 overs in the fourth innings.

Leggie Mitchell Swepson could also return after flying home ahead of the second Test for the birth of his first child.

Also the ODI skipper, Cummins will lead the Aussies in the three-match ODI series that will follow the Tests.

However, there's a chance of him rested in the three-match series due to workload concerns.

(With ANI inputs)