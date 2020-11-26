India vs Australia: Now, as MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will not be a part of the Indian team when India face the Aussies on November 27.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's tour against Australia, which will start from November 27, will be a tough test for captain Virat Kohli as the Aussies will have Steve Smith and David Warner in the team this time. In the previous tour against Australia, Virat Kohli-led Indian team created a record and won the Test series in Australia for the first time in the history of Indian Cricket. However, this year the presence of Warner and Smith in the host team has increased the level of challenge.

Talking about the ODI series in the last tour, Team India defeated Australia 2-1 under Virat's captaincy and MS Dhoni became the Player of the series. Now, as MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will not be a part of the Indian team when India face the Aussies on November 27.

The captain cool of India, MS Dhoni has a great record against Australia as captain. He tops the list of captains who have scored most runs against the Kangaroos. MS Dhoni during his career as a captain scored 1,204 runs against Australia.

Former New Zealand captain, Stephen Fleming, who scored 1145 runs, is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs against Australia as captain. England captain Eoin Morgan is at the third place with 1015 runs. Virat Kohli has scored 908 runs in ODI cricket against Australia as captain and he is at number five in this list.

Top 5 batsmen who scored the most runs against Australia as captain:

1204 - MS Dhoni

1145 - Stephen Fleming

1015 - Eoin Morgan

946 - Clive Lloyd

908 - Virat Kohli

Talking about MS Dhoni's cricket career, he scored 1660 runs in 55 ODIs against Australia at an average of 44.86. He played his best inning of 139 not out against the Kangaroo team in ODIs. In ODIs against Australia, he had scored two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Posted By: Talib Khan