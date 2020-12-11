India vs Australia: With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a rare sight, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah received a guard of honour from his teammates on Friday, not for his yorkers and a tight spell of bowling, but for his splendid knock of 55 runs against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bumrah's knock came during the opening day of the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia A, marking his maiden fifty in any format of the game. With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs.

On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it. The 27-year-old reached his fifty in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six. Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian inning ended at 194.

India have been bowled out for 194 against Australia A at the SCG. The last wicket stand between Bumrah and Siraj was worth 71 runs.



J Bumrah - 55*

S Gill - 43

P Shaw - 40

J Wildermuth 3/13 and S Abbott 3/46 pic.twitter.com/7akVn7fxIs — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

After Team India's inning folded, Bumrah was greeted with a guard of honour in the dressing room by his teammates. The video of Bumrah getting a guard of honour went insanely viral as the fans of the Indian pacer celebrated his majestic efforts with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah got 'Guard of Honour' by team India for his great batting inning [55* (57)] against Australia A. pic.twitter.com/dPNIq4UqY5 — The Rebellion (@The_Rebelllion_) December 11, 2020

Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah for his fantastic fifty. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0zhfhDjkah — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

Earlier, opting to bat first after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, the Indian batsmen put up a dismal show as they were left reeling at 111/6 at the end of the opening session with Wildermuth bagging three wickets. Even though Prithvi Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (43 off 58 balls) looked good, their lack of application in the long format is something that is a worry for sure.

While Shaw and Gill failed to capitalise on a good start, Hanuma Vihari (15), Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) just couldn't get going as Australia A bowlers looked to make hay with the newish pink ball.

Posted By: Talib Khan