India vs Australia: Indian Players Don New T20I Jersey | Watch

India is geared up to take the new home challenge as they host Australia to three-match T20I series from Tuesday. Rohit Sharma-led side will step on the field tomorrow with a fresh mindset and with a new jersey.

BCCI had recently unveiled India's new T20I jersey ahead of the T20Is against Australia. Indian players were seen wearing the new Men In Blue jersey for the photoshoot before the first T20I in Mohali.

On Monday, BCCI shared a post on Twitter in which Indian players can be seen donning the new sporting apparel with a cheerful smile for the cameras.

India will play six T20Is before they head for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia. The side has a lot of areas to work on after their disheartening performance in the Asia Cup where they failed to reach the finals. After Australia, India will host South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

India have a full strength squad backed by premier pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav while the batting-order remains almost similar.

Coach Rahul Dravid will be hoping to resolve their middle-order concerns. With both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the squad, the question who will fill the playing XI remains unanswered. In absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, will Axar Patel get the opportunity or India will play with one more batter is also a thing to be revealed.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will be fighting for the spot if management chooses to play with Axar Patel to have a batting depth.

India will start off their home series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.