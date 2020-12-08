In today match also, Natarajan gave least runs in the entire bowling lineup of the Indian team and picked up one wicket. However, India lost the match by 12 runs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a rare and appreciating gesture, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday handed over his 'Man of the Series' trophy to young pacer T Natarajan, who is playing his first international series for India and has performed phenomenally in the recently concluded T20I series, which was clinched by India 2:1.

Hardik Pandya after getting the 'Man of the Series' trophy for his heroics in the three T20s, made sure that his trophy goes into the more deserving and right hands. Hardik Pandya, after winning MoM award in the second T20I noted that T. Natrajan was more deserving for that award for his 2/20 in four overs, which were crucial at that time.

Hardik Pandya, took to Twitter and write a heart-warming message for T Natarajan and shared a picture with him. Pandya wrote, "Natarajan, you were outstanding in this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win Flag of IndiaTrophy."

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

T Natarajan finished off with brilliant 6 wickets in the three T20Is played Down Under. It was also the most number of wickets taken by any bowler from both the teams. His economy rate for the 3 matches he played was just 6.91. In the one ODI match he played, Natarajan took 2 wickets.

In today match also, Natarajan gave least runs in the entire bowling lineup of the Indian team and picked up one wicket. However, India lost the match by 12 runs ending their 10-match winning streak.

For the uninitiated, Natrajan grabbed the eyeballs in the recently concluded IPL 2020 because of his extremely profound art of bowling crisp yorkers for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). An impressive run in the IPL saw him being picked as a net bowler for India's all-important tour of Australia. Natarajan did not disappoint and grabbed the opportunity with both his hands to make his maiden international tour a memorable one.

Posted By: Talib Khan