India had lost the One Day International series but avoided the whitewash on the back of a fiery knock fo 92 by middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will take on Australia in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Friday. The visitors had lost the ODI series but avoided the whitewash on the back of a fiery knock of 92 by middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya.

With short boundaries and pitch that appears to favour batsman, the first T20 could be a high-scoring match. Australia will be missing the service of David Warner and Pat Cummins, while India too could go ahead with several changes in the line-up.

Here are the latest updates from first T20I between India and Australia:

Aaron Finch, D Arcy Short begin Australia's 162-run chase

Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short have begun Australia's 162-run chase. Deepak Chahar is with the new ball.

Jadeja's blitz guides India to 161

Jadeja's innings got India some momentum after a series of dismissals in the middle overs. 161 does not seem to be enough on this venue that offers a batting pitch and shorter boundaries.

Trouble for India as KL Rahul falls after slamming 37-ball fifty

Third wicket for India in just 17 balls for 6 runs. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be eying at least 150 from here.

KL Rahul smashes half-century as wickets tumble at other end

KL Rahul marches on, unassisted. India are four down for 92 in the 14th over, with in-form Hardik Pandya at the other end.

Swepson gets Kohli for 9; India two down

Trouble for India as Swepson has dismissed skipper Virat Kohli for just 9. Onus on KL Rahul to guide India to a defendable total.

Kohli comes out to bat after Starc cleans up Dhawan early

Kohli took charge from the first ball after Mitchell Starc cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan for just 1. India are 21 for 1 after 4 overs.

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan begin India's innings

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have begun India's innings. Mitchell Starc is with the new ball.

Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India

Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I.

Toss at 1:10 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 1:10 pm (IST).

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa





Posted By: Lakshay Raja