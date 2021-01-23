India's fielding coach R Sridhar has revealed that skipper Virat Kohli messaged him post midnight to discuss plans for the future tests on the night the team was reduced to its lowest total in the test history.

Kohli was due to depart for India after the first test to attend the birth of his child. Interacting with Ravichandran Ashwin on his youtube channel, Sridhar revealed he received an unexpected message from the skipper, which eventually triggered what he termed "mission Melbourne".

"It was midnight, around 12:30 am, the night we lost the Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli messaged me: 'What are you doing?' I was shocked. I thought why is he messaging at this time? I told him head coach (Ravi Shastri), myself, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour are sitting together. He said, 'I will also join you'. I said, 'no problem, come over'.

Sridhar said all five of them then started discussing strategy for the upcoming tests and at one point Shastri told them that the team should wear their lowest total of 36 like a badge.

"He came there and all of us started discussing. That's where 'Mission Melbourne' began. Shastri made a point there: 'This 36, wear it like a badge. This 36 is what will make this team great'," he said.

India won the Melbourne test under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy by eight wickets and then went on to clinch the final test in Brisbane to retain the Border Gavaskar trophy. With the incredible win, India also broke the 32-year-long jynx as it became the first country to defeat Australia at the Gabba since West Indies in 1988.

India is scheduled to play a four-match test series against England at home from February.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja