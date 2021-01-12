India vs Australi: According to a report by news agency PTI, Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another major blow for the injury-ravaged Indian team, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the fourth and last Test match against Australia scheduled to be played in Brisbane. Bumrah has been ruled out due to an abdominal strain which he sustained during the drawn third Test in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

Meanwhile, in another major setback, all-rounder Ravinder Jadeja, who proved to be a key in the third Test, has also been ruled out of the fourth Test after the left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation on day three of the Sydney Test, and could not participate in the match after that.

The BCCI had on Monday confirmed that the all-rounder will be consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

However, the all-rounder on Tuesday said that he has undergone surgery and will soon return with a bang. "Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," Jadeja tweeted.

Adding to the woes of Indian Cricket team, the hero of the third Test, Hanuma Vihari, who led India to an epic draw at the Sydney Test, has also been ruled out of the series decider starting from January 15 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, reported news agency ANI.

Since the start of the Test series against Australia, Indian players have been suffering blows to their bodies, with around five key players been ruled out of the series. As of today, the visitors are without four of their first-choice Test cricketers who had accompanied the team for the tour. A look at the list of players who are out of the tour:

- Ishant Sharma due to Abdominal Injury

- Mohammad Shami due to hand fracture

- Umesh Yadav due to calf injury

- Ravindra Jadeja due to dislocated thumb

- Hanuma Vihari due to hamstring tear

- Jasprit Bumrah due to abdominal strain

- Virat Kohli (paternal leave)

Meanwhile, the third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia ended as a draw on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with a draw and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.

