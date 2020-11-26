India will take on Australia in the first One Day International at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. India is among three of these nations that will stage a return to cricket on November 27, nearly nine months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: International cricket will return to the fore on November 27 with the commencement of three limited overs series among six top cricket playing nations -- Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, England and West Indies. India is among three of these nations that will stage a return to cricket, nearly nine months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virat Kohli's men will take on Australia in the first One Day International at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. Several players of the two teams previously played competitive cricket in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, while some will be returning to the cricket field after a nine-month hiatus. Simultaneously, New Zealand will take on West Indies in the first T20 International match at (place), while South Africa will take on England at (place)

Here are the full schedules of these three limited-overs series beginning tomorrow:

India vs Australia

1st ODI on November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Timings: 9:10 IST

2nd ODI on November 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Timing: 9:10 IST

3rd ODI on December 2 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Timing: 9:10 IST

New Zealand vs West Indies

1st T20I on November 27 at Eden Park, Auckland. Timing 11: 30 am

2nd T20I on November 29 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Timing: 6:30 am

3rd T20I on November 30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Timing: 11:30 am

South Africa vs England:

1st T20I on November 27 at New Lands, Cape Town. Timing: 9:30 pm

2nd T20I on November 29 at Boland Park, Paarl. Timings: 6 pm

3rd T20I on December 1 at New Lands, Cape Town. Timing: 9:30 pm

Posted By: Lakshay Raja