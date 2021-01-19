India vs Australia: Netizens are hailing the performance of Rishabh Pant as he played an outstanding game and helped India to chase down 328 on a fifth-day track in Brisbane.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: With the historic win, Twitteratis can't keep calm today and thus they are going berserk over it. On Tuesday, India became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years. India managed to defeat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and the final test and they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Netizens are hailing the performance of Rishabh Pant as he played an outstanding game and helped India to chase down 328 on a fifth-day track in Brisbane. With this, India has marked the victory for the first time at Gabba in 7 Tests. Earlier, India lost five while one got a draw at the venue.

Several celebrities also took to Twitter to express how happy they are after the historic win. Cricketer Ishant Sharma also tweeted and wrote, "The champions and the greatest chase. #TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perform."

Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.

From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.

And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

One of the users wrote, "Sledging ka, racism ka, crease guard scuffing ka, bodyline bouncers ka, injuries ka....sabka badla lega tera Rishabh..."

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Actress Preity Zinta also took to Twitter and she wrote, "OMG !!! What a WIN Fisted handFisted hand #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking Flag of IndiaWhat grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue Clapping hands sign #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting"

Another user wrote, "Omg!!! We won, we won, we won!!!So many important life lessons we can learn from this series... Just in awe of our team Flag of India Ah!! What a feeling.."

No body is appreciating the contribution of #Australia in this victory..!!

Hum #Indians ki to aadat hai ki jab koi att@ck kare to usse mooh tod ke jawab dete hai 😎✊#INDvAUS — AAdhira 🌙🇮🇳 (@Aadhiraspeaks) January 19, 2021

COME TO GABBA

COME TO GABBA

COME TO GABBA@tdpaine36 😄



Here is Gabba For You 😄😂😂..Aus Lost a Test Match at Brisbane After 32 Years#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U6XdEj2KAy — ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ - ᏕᎥᎴ❤️ (@SupremeSidharth) January 19, 2021

Yet another wrote, "No body is appreciating the contribution of #Australia in this victory..!! Hum #Indians ki to aadat hai ki jab koi att@ck kare to usse mooh tod ke jawab dete hai"

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated team India and taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma