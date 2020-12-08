Here are the Latest Updates from India vs Australia 3rd T20I

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. Tuesday's loss ended the visitors' 10-match winning streak in the format.

Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.

Here are the Latest Updates from India vs Australia 3rd T20I:

Australia won the match by 12 runs.

Andrew Tye gets big fish, Virat Kohli departs for 85

Adam Zampa gets Hardik Pandya for 20. India: 151/5. Kohli: 80 (64), Sundar 0 (0)

Virat Kohli brings up his half-century.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan steady India's chase after early blow of KL Rahul.

Early blow for India as KL Rahul departs for a duck.

After 20 overs, Australia sets a target of 187 runs for team India. For Aussies, Mathew Wade (80) scored the most, while Glenn Maxwell also scored a half-century to help his team reach a big total.

After 11 overs, Australia is 94/2. M. Wade: 58 (38), Maxwell: 4(6)

Opener Mathew Wade completes his half-century in 34 balls.

Australi lost its second wicket as Washington Sundar strikes again to dismiss Steve Smith for 24.

After 6 overs, Australia is 51/1. Smith: 10 (11), Wade: 37 (25)

Skipper Aaron Finch departs for a duck, Washinton Sundar does the trick in his first over.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Mathew Wade start Australian inning in the 3rd T20I.

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Virat Kohli has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first in the 3rd T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

Posted By: Talib Khan