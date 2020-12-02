Australia will look to sweep the One Day International series when they face in the third match at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia will look to sweep the One Day International series when they face India in the third match at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday. T Natarajan, the pacer who burst into scene with his impressive yorkers in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020, is all set to make his debut for India tonight.

Australia, on the other hand, will miss the service of David Warner. The hosts had won the first two matches by 66 and 51 runs respectively on the back of impressive batting performance, and will be looking to repeat the show tonight at a venue where they have not lost a single international match.

Here are the latest updates from the 3rd ODI:

Virat Kohli brings up half-century as wickets tumble at other end

Fifty up for Virat Kohli in 64 balls. The skipper is key for India after the collapse of the top order. The asking rate is hovering around 5 since the past five overs. (India:139/4)

Virat Kohli marches on after completing 12,000 runs in ODI cricket

100 up for India in the 20th over, with Virat Kohli playing at 36, assisted by Shreyas Iyer at the other end. Given Australia's batting performance in the series, the run rate of just over 5 remains a worry of India at the moment.

Kohli joins Gill after Abbott gets Dhawan for 16

Onus on Virat Kohli to hold the innings after the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli is just 23 runs short of completing 12,000 runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan begin India's innings

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have begun India's innings. Josh Hazlewood is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Cameron Grenn, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan





India opt to bat first; T Natarajan makes debut

India have won thr toss and opted to bat first. T Natarajan will make his debut in an international match today.

Toss at 7:40 pm (IST)

The toss will be held at 7:40 pm (IST)

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

