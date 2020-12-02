Virat Kohli on Wednesday beat Sachin Tendulkar's record for fastest to 12,000 runs in the One Day International cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 12,000 runs in One Day Internationals during the third match against Ausralia in Canberra on Wednesday. Kohli is just the sixth player in the history of the limited overs cricket to achieve this milestone.

Facing Abbott in the 13th over, Kohli hit a drive wide of extra cover to get a single and got a great round of applause as he completed the 12,000 runs. At the time of filing this story, he is batting at 32.

Five other players who have achieved this milestone are:

1. Sachin Tendulkar (300 innings)

2. Ricky Ponting (319 innings)

3. Kumar Sangakkara (336 innings)

4. Sanath Jayasurya (379 innings)

5. Mahela Jayawardene (399 innings)

Last week, Kohli had become the fastest player to complete 22,000 runs in the international cricket during the second ODI against Australia. Other players who have scored over 22,000 runs in international cricket are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs), Jacques Kallis (25534 runs), Rahul Dravid (24208 runs) and Brian Lara (22358 runs).

Kohli on Sunday also became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 appearances in ODIs. The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka, has also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is.

Earlier today, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Here is the playing XI of both the teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Cameron Grenn, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja