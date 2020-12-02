Australia won the first two matches by 66 and 51 runs respectively on the back of impressive batting performance, and will be looking to repeat the show tonight at a venue where they have not lost a single international match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will look to avoid a series whitewash when they face Australia in the third One Day International at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday. The host won the first two matches by 66 and 51 runs respectively on the back of impressive batting performance, and will be looking to repeat the show tonight at a venue where they have not lost a single international match.

It remains to be seen who will replace David Warner as the opener. India, on the other hand, might go with a few changes too, seeing the dismal bowling performance in the first two matches. Here's all you need to know about the third ODIs:

Pitch report

The pitch will likely have more bounce and pace than the Sydney Cricket Stadium, which had offered ideal conditions for batsmen in the first two ODIs. However, the Manuka Oval pitch has proved to assist batsmen more in the past few games played here.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Canberra will range in the mid-20s throughout the match, while the humidity will range in 30s. There is no prediction of rain.

Dream 11

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Moises Henriques, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Navdeep Saini, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

