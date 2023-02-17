'I Wish You Become First Indian To...': Sunil Gavaskar Wishes Cheteshwar Pujara To Create This Record In His 100th Test | Watch

INDIA experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated by former India star Sunil Gavaskar on his 100th Test before the start of the second Test against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Pujara became the 13th Indian player to reach the milestone of representing the country in the hundredth Test. The 35-year-old made his debut in 2010 and has a 13-year-long career in the longest format of the game. He is one of the most gritty batters in international cricket. He has played many memorable knocks for India including the resilient innings against Australia at Gabba in 2021.

Gavaskar presented a special cap to Pujara on his landmark Test and also delivered a rousing speech praising the batter.

Golden words from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as he felicitates @cheteshwar1 on his landmark 100th Test 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AqVs6JLO2n — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

“When we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home, down the streets and maidans, we all dream of playing for India. It's an unbelievable feeling and you want to do that over and over again. You need a lot of hard work, determination, self-belief to lift yourself up from lean periods, and then stay focussed on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India,” Gavaskar told Pujara in the felicitation ceremony, which was also attended by Puajra's wife and father, as well as the members of India squad.

Gavaskar went on to wish a special record for Pujara on his 100th Test while welcoming him to the elite club.

“You've taken the blows, you got up, and you made bowlers earn your wicket. Every single run you scored is a big plus for India. You've been a role model for what hard work, self-belief, and dreams can do. Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi,” said Gavaskar.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first as they play with three spinners and one pacer. India lead the four-match series by 1-0 after defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test.