IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes 13th Indian Batter To Play 100 Tests, Joins Elite List Of Players

Experienced batter Chesteshwar Pujara became the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches for his country. He achieved the feat in the second Test against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

The 35-year-old batter has joined the elite list of players who have represented India in 100 or more Tests. The list features the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list with 200 Tests, the most by any player in the world.

India head coach Rahul Dravid is second on the list with 163 matches followed by VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Virat Kohli (105), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103) and Virender Sehwag (103).

Pujara has accumulated 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15 studded with 19 centuries and 34 fifties in his 13-year-long career.

Interestingly, the right-handed defensive style batter made his red-ball debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010 and played a knock of 72 runs which remains his best knock so far.

"The one is when I made my debut and scored 72. I thought, that it was one of the most important innings in my career because I was very nervous. If I hadn't scored those runs, maybe I might not have played international cricket after that. That innings was special," recalled Pujara on the eve of his 100th Test.

"Moving on from there, the 92 against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of my favourites. Apart from that, my first overseas 100 against South Africa, I think it was Jo'burg in the second innings, 123 at Adelaide, and the last Test match at the Gabba, where I got hit on the body a few times. These are my special innings," he added.

When asked about the most challenging bowlers of his journey so far, Pujara named reckoned pacers James Anderson, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Pat Cummins.

"Personally, as for challenging bowlers, it would be Jimmy Anderson when we are playing in English conditions. Apart from that, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel when I was facing them in 2011 in South Africa, was tough. That was my first overseas tour and I was struggling a bit, and I spoke to Rahul bhai about it, he was playing at the time, and he gave a few tips that I worked on my game. Apart from that, Pat Cummins has been one of the most challenging bowlers to face in Australian conditions," he said on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first as Shreyas Iyer returns for India in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

