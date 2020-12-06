Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah have 59 wickets each to their name in the shortest format of the game. The latter is unlikely to be part of India's playing XI in the third man and so Chahal can become the leading wicket taker for India if he strikes just once.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday equalled pacer Jasprit Bumrah's record for most wickets for India in the T20 International when he cleaned up Steven Smith in the second T20 match against Australia in Sydney.

Both Chahal and Bumrah have 59 wickets to their name in the shortest format of the game. The latter is unlikely to be part of India's playing XI in the third man and so Chahal can surpass him to top the list if he strikes just once. Chahal bowled an expensive spell of 51 runs in the second ODI, though sent back well-set Steven Smith at a crucial moment in the match.

With three wickets for just 25 runs, the spinner, however, was instrumental in India's 11-run win over Australia in the first T20. Notably, he took the field as a concussion replacement of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet in the final over of India's innings.

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 on the back of impressive cameos by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Chasing a total of 195, India got off a solid start, with openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan bringing up 50-run stand inside the powerplay. The team, however, briefly lost its way in the middle overs, with the dismissals of openers and Sanju Samson.

Virat Kohli took charge took the team close to the total, before being dismissed by Daniel Sams in the 17th over of the match. With 14 runs needed off the final over, Pandya stole a double on the first delivery, sent the second flying for a six, missed out on third and smashed fourth for another six to take the team through.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja