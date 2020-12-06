Matthew Wade tried to flick the final delivery over mid-on, but instead got a leading edge and produced dolly of a catch for Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper dropped the sitter, but took advantage of the mix-up in the middle and ran Wade out for 58.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia's stand-in skipper Matthew Wade was involved in a bizarre run-out after smashing a half-century off just 25 balls in the second T20 International against India. It all happened in the eighth over when Wade tried to flick the final delivery over mid-on, but instead got a leading edge and produced dolly of a catch for Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper dropped the sitter, but took advantage of the mix-up in the middle and ran Wade out for 58. The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of ICC. Watch the video here.

Wade was beginning to look dangerous before he was dismissed in this fashion.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja