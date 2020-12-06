India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli turns drop catch into run-out to send back Matthew Wade | Watch
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia's stand-in skipper Matthew Wade was involved in a bizarre run-out after smashing a half-century off just 25 balls in the second T20 International against India. It all happened in the eighth over when Wade tried to flick the final delivery over mid-on, but instead got a leading edge and produced dolly of a catch for Virat Kohli.
The Indian skipper dropped the sitter, but took advantage of the mix-up in the middle and ran Wade out for 58. The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of ICC. Watch the video here.
Uh-oh 🙆♂️ #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/axltbEVLjm— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020
Wade was beginning to look dangerous before he was dismissed in this fashion.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja