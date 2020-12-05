The Sydney Cricket Ground provided little assistance to bowlers in the first two One Day Internationals between India and Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will look to clinch the three-match series when they face Australia in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The visitors had won the first match by 11 runs on the back of a fiery knock of 92 by Ravindra Jadeja and economical three-wicket spells by debutant T Natarajan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India will miss the service of Jadeja as he has been ruled out of the series after suffering concussion in the first match. It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli will bring Shreyas Iyer for the second T20. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Pitch report

The SGC pitch provided little assistance to bowlers in the first two One Day Internationals. With a batting pitch and hard hitters on both sides, the second T20 could prove to be a high-scoring contest

Weather forecast

It will be sunny and breezy and less humid in Sydney on day of the match. There is no prediction of rain of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

Aaron Finch, KL Rahul (Wk), Steven Smith, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa

Predicted playing XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), D'arcy Short, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (Wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: KL Rahul (Wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa

