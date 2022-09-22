Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Second T20I Between India And Australia

When India takes to the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down previously in Mohali. The second T20I between India and Australia will start on Friday in Nagpur. Australia is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the first game in Mohali.

India has a lot to look into while starting its practice sessions. A lack of consistency as an all-around unit has let it down in the last few matches. The form of middle-order players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been a boon for India this year and they would like to keep this going. Indian bowling has let them down since the last few of their outings, especially in death overs.

It will be in India's interest that Jasprit Bumrah makes it to playing eleven this time to lessen the pressure on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose failures in death overs since Asia Cup 2022 have received a lot of criticism.

When will India vs Australia Second T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia second T20I match will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will India vs Australia second T20I match be played?

India vs Australia second T20I match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will India vs Australia second T20I match start?

India vs Australia second T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia second T20I match?

The India vs Australia second T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.