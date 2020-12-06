India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to clinch the three-match series.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A blistering knock of 42 off just 22 balls by middle-order batsman Handya Pandya guided India to a six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The visitors have clinched the 3-match series 2-0 and will be eying a whitewash.

Chasing a total of 195, India got off a solid start, with openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan bringing up 50-run stand inside the powerplay. The team, however, briefly lost its way in the middle overs, with the dismissals of openers and Sanju Samson. Virat Kohli took charge took the team close to the total, before being dismissed by Daniel Sams in the 17th over of the match. With 14 runs needed off the final over, Pandya stole a double on the first delivery, sent the second flying for a six, missed out on third and smashed fourth for another six to take the team through.

"I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target," Pandya said after the match. "I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always alround the confidence which I carry. It has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps."

Earlier, invited to bat first, Australia got off to a flying start, with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade bringing up half-century off just 25 balls. Wade, however was involved in a comical run out in the eighth over. Steven Smith took charge but was dismissed for 46 by Yuzvendra Chahal. The team continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, though the asking rate hovered around 10.

"It was good fun. Lot more fun till Hardik came out," Wade said after the match. "May be a little bit short with the bat. Unfortunately we didn't execute well towards the end with the ball. When you get a start like that you want to push but I was disappointed the way I got out and the timing of my wicket as well."

Hardik Pandya was awarded man of the match.

