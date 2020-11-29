Ind vs Aus 2020, 2nd ODI Updates: The second ODI between Virat Kohli's India and Aarond Finch-led Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: After winning the toss, Australia have once again got a solid start, thanks to their openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. The second One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Australian team has made one change in their playing XI and have brought Moises Henriques in place of Marcus Stoinis. The Indian team, on the other hand, is playing with the same XI.

The Indian team had a disappointing start to the series and would look to make a comeback in the second ODI today. Australia had hammered the Men in Blue in the first ODI on Friday and defeated Virat Kohli's side by 66 runs, thanks to brilliant centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, this ODI series is the first for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, from which the top seven teams will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India.

Warner hits 50!

David Warner has brought up his 23rd ODI fifty. (Australia: 71/0 in 11 overs)

Finch, Warner give Australia solid start

Aaron Finch and David Warner have once again given their team a solid start. Australia so far have made 50 runs in 8 overs without losing a wicket. (Finch: 11, Warner: 37)

Aaron Finch, David Warner begin Australia's innings

Aaron Finch and David Warner have started the innings for Australia. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has begin the bowling for India.

Here's what the captains have to say:

Virat Kohli: Bit rusty in the first game, no excuses. We have played enough 50 over cricket to pull up professionally. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up a little bit as we have not played a long game for a while. The guys have understood what we need to do right today. The second half was very encouraging even though we lost four wickets. The big partnership (Dhawan-Pandya) kept us in the game. We can take a lot of positives from that. It's about covering up in the early part of the innings where we are not far behind because you don't wan't your bowlers to not have time specially at the death. That's one thing we are looking to improve on. We are playing the same XI.

Aaron Finch: We are going to bat. Stoinis is out today, a little bit of niggle in his side. We don't want to push him too hard. Moises Henriques replaces him. It's about the make up of the side and it's the overs he can give us at the moment. The wicket was pretty good to be fair, got better with a bit of dew. Today, the wicket can get dries and slower as the game goes on.





Playing XI of both sides:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Aaron Finch wins toss; Australia to bat first

For the second time in a row in the series, Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa

The toss will be an important factor today. Like the first game, the captain who would win the toss would look to bat first as the pitch at the SCG would assist the spinners in the latter half of the game.

