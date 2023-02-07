IND vs AUS 2023: Ashwin Is A Quality Bowler But We've Tools In Kit Bag To Counter, Says Steve Smith

Ahead of the first Test against India in Nagpur, Australia star batter Steve Smith believes that the team has prepared well to tackle experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who will play a vital role for the hosts in the four-match Test series beginning from Thursday, February 9.

"We had a few good sessions in Bangalore and now here as well. Boys are shaping up well. Pitch is very high, at least one end, spinning in for our left-handers. I think it will be a bit skiddy, slow but not entirely sure," Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

"Mahesh (Pithiya) bowls similar style (to that) of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash is a quality bowler but we have the tools in the kit bag to counter that," he added.

Smith provided a major update on the availability of their star all-rounder Cameron Green for the first Test in Nagpur. According to Smith, Green will miss Nagpur Test as he is still recovering from his finger injury.

"He hasn't faced even the fast bowlers so he's very unlikely to play the 1st Test," he said.

In absence of Green, Smith asserted that it will be difficult for them to play with three spinners in the opening Test but the final call will be taken by selectors.

"Without Cameron Green bowling, it will be difficult to play three spinners for us, but selectors will decide the best possible XI."

Talking about his batting, the right-haned batter said, "I feel like I am in a good place in terms of batting heading into the series."

Pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Test with an achilles injury and Scott Boland is set to make his overseas debut for Australia.

Smith feels Hazlewood's injury is a big blow to the side but remains optimistic that Lance Morris and Boland will create an impact on the match.

"(Josh) Hazelwood injury is a big loss for us, but Lance (Morris) is a good bowler, (Scott) Boland has been good. His natural length will suit these kind of pitches. Lance obviously has a pace in the air," Smith said.