India vs Australia 2021: The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia is under at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team on Saturday lodged an official complaint with the Australian authorities after a section of crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) racially abused Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the third Test between India and Australia.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called the behaviour of the Australia crowd completely "unacceptable" and reported the matter to security officers at the SCG and the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials.

BCCI officials, quoted by ANI, said that Bumrah and Siraj brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane after which the team management decided that "this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored".

"The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," BCCI official told ANI.

This comes at a time when the relationship between the BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA) have soared up after the Indian players expressed their displeasure over strict quarantine rules in Brisbane.

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane where a three-day lockdown has been enforced amid concerns over the new strain of COVID-19.

"If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," said Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates.

Meanwhile, Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said that if the Indian team "wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come".

"The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma